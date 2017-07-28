 
Tencent Stakes Out Frontier Stake

[Jul 28, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 2 Comments

Chinese tech giant Tencent has picked up a nine percent share of U.K. developer Frontier Developments. This Financial Times report quotes Tencent's chief strategy officer saying, "Frontier’s teams utilize highly scalable game engine technology, decades of development experience, and increasingly sophisticated live operations skills to provide highly-engaged players with complex and beautiful game worlds." Here's more:

Tencent has bought a 9 per cent stake in the UK’s only listed video game developer, Frontier Developments, as the Chinese technology group attempts to expand in Europe and the US following a regulatory backlash in China over the addictiveness of video games.

The £17.7m investment in Frontier Developments comes as Tencent plans to roll out its blockbuster video game, Honour of Kings, in the US and Western Europe after it was forced to limit the time children spend playing it in China because of criticism from the authorities.

Frontier will use the deal to expand in China, where its games have become increasingly popular following the end of a ban on game consoles in 2015, after fifteen years. Beijing banned video game consoles in 2000, calling them “electronic heroin”.

