Tencent Stakes Out Frontier Stake

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Chinese tech giant Tencent has picked up a nine percent share of U.K. developer Frontier Developments. This Financial Times report quotes Tencent's chief strategy officer saying, "Frontier’s teams utilize highly scalable game engine technology, decades of development experience, and increasingly sophisticated live operations skills to provide highly-engaged players with complex and beautiful game worlds." Here's more:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 July 2017, 16:37.
Chatbear Announcements.