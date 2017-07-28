Sundered Released

Thunder Lotus Games now offers Sundered for Windows, macOS, Linux, and
PlayStation 4. This is a Metroidvania-style game with hand-drawn graphics which
can be seen in
this
launch trailer. The PC versions are available digitally through
Steam,
GOG,
Humble Store,
Origin,
Uplay
PC, and more. Here's word:
The July release caps off Sundered’s
ambitiously swift 18-month development cycle with a flourish. Thunder Lotus is
quick to credit the 4,600+ backers of Sundered Kickstarter for helping the
project release on-schedule and with a high degree of polish. The backers helped
push the January 2017 campaign 800% past its initial goal, and made up a small
army of enthusiastic testers during its crucial Alpha and Beta phases.
“I’m proud to say that Sundered is by far the best game we’ve ever made,” said
Will Dubé, Creative Director and President of Thunder Lotus Games in a prepared
statement. “And prouder still to have released a second high-quality game on
time and on budget. This simply wouldn’t have been possible without the fans
that have given us tremendous support since day one.”
About Sundered
Sundered is a horrifying fight for survival and sanity, a hand-drawn epic from
the creators of Jotun. You play Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in
ever-changing caverns teeming with eldritch horrors. Harness the power of
corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity. Resist
or Embrace. Sundered sees its worldwide release on July 28th, 2017 on
PlayStation®4, Steam, GOG, Humble Store, Origin, Twitch, Nuuvem, Uplay PC, and
Chrono.gg. Retail price is 19.99$ USD.