Sundered Released

The July release caps off Sundered’s ambitiously swift 18-month development cycle with a flourish. Thunder Lotus is quick to credit the 4,600+ backers of Sundered Kickstarter for helping the project release on-schedule and with a high degree of polish. The backers helped push the January 2017 campaign 800% past its initial goal, and made up a small army of enthusiastic testers during its crucial Alpha and Beta phases.



“I’m proud to say that Sundered is by far the best game we’ve ever made,” said Will Dubé, Creative Director and President of Thunder Lotus Games in a prepared statement. “And prouder still to have released a second high-quality game on time and on budget. This simply wouldn’t have been possible without the fans that have given us tremendous support since day one.”



About Sundered

Sundered is a horrifying fight for survival and sanity, a hand-drawn epic from the creators of Jotun. You play Eshe, a wanderer in a ruined world, trapped in ever-changing caverns teeming with eldritch horrors. Harness the power of corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity. Resist or Embrace. Sundered sees its worldwide release on July 28th, 2017 on PlayStation®4, Steam, GOG, Humble Store, Origin, Twitch, Nuuvem, Uplay PC, and Chrono.gg. Retail price is 19.99$ USD.