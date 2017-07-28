Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer

|
A new trailer from Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the upcoming action/adventure in the works at Ninja Theory. The clip comes with word that the game will also support PlayStation 4 Pro, which will offer the choice between improving the game's resolution or framerate, though they reassure PC gamers they will get the best of both worlds:
