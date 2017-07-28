 
Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer

[Jul 28, 2017, 10:20 am ET] - 1 Comment

A new trailer from Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, the upcoming action/adventure in the works at Ninja Theory. The clip comes with word that the game will also support PlayStation 4 Pro, which will offer the choice between improving the game's resolution or framerate, though they reassure PC gamers they will get the best of both worlds:

Today we are happy to share with you the Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Official Trailer. In addition to the release of our new trailer we are announcing that Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will be enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro.

PlayStation 4 Pro players will have the choice between experiencing Hellblade with enhanced resolution or at a higher framerate of 60fps. High-end PC owners will have the option to play Hellblade with an uncapped framerate and in resolutions up to 4K. Hellblade on PC will also support 21:9 ultra widescreen.

