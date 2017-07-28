Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Trailer

Today we are happy to share with you the Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice Official Trailer. In addition to the release of our new trailer we are announcing that Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice will be enhanced for PlayStation 4 Pro.



PlayStation 4 Pro players will have the choice between experiencing Hellblade with enhanced resolution or at a higher framerate of 60fps. High-end PC owners will have the option to play Hellblade with an uncapped framerate and in resolutions up to 4K. Hellblade on PC will also support 21:9 ultra widescreen.