Samurai Riot in September

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Indie French developer Wako Factory announces Samurai Riot is coming in September to Steam. This is a side-scrolling 2D brawler with co-op support. The graphical style has a hand-drawn quality which is on display in this trailer, which shows off gameplay. Here's an outline of what this will offer:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 July 2017, 16:37.
Chatbear Announcements.