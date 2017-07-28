Samurai Riot in September

Samurai Riot offers a plethora of choices and features including both solo and cooperative play, where the story immerses both players equally, with a multi-branching storyline, complete with eight different endings. Conversely, you could enter a PVP fight against your partner to win the lead! The more you play, the more you accumulate points to unlock new fighting schools for better replay value.



Easy to pick up and play, but difficult to master, Samurai Riot rewards the more demanding gamer with deeper content. Players can choose from 14 fighting schools that add a plethora of gameplay variation to the character’s moves and the devastation they can unleash upon their enemies.



FEATURES:

A unique cooperative system with devastating combined attacks

Multi-branching storyline with moral decision making

8 different endings

2D Arcade Gameplay

Strong replay value: change your gameplay by choosing between various fighting schools

Superb in game music and SFX