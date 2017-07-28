 
Out of the Blue

[Jul 28, 2017, 10:19 am ET] - 15 Comments

The painter is here for a third consecutive day, in spite of keeping us guessing every step of the way. This is remarkable progress on what just days ago had seemed like a stalled process, so I'm pretty excited. There's definitely a sense that the finish line is in site, which is quite a relief.

Relieved Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Paper Battle.
Sim City 2000.
Link: Woman Writes Funny Dog Obituary. Thanks RedEye9.
Story: Larry David Just Found Out That He's Related To Bernie Sanders.
Science: Solar eclipse will reveal mysteries of the sun.
In U.S. first, scientists edit genes of human embryos.
New debate on antibiotics: Do you really need to take the full course?
Media: Opinions on the internet (NSFW).
The bizarre physics of fire ants.
Homemade Cat Sushi.

