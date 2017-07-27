Doomfist Joins Overwatch

The
Overwatch Forums
announce the release of the new patch for Overwatch
,
which punches up the multiplayer shooter with the release of Doomfist, the
game's latest hero. The patch includes other updates, including changes to how
loot boxes work. Here's a large excerpt:
New Hero: Doomfist (Offense)
Equipped with charisma and ambition, Doomfist is a consummate tactician and one
of the leaders of Talon: literally throwing down his gauntlet as he joins the
fight. From his base in Nigeria, Doomfist is a commanding offense hero equipped
with hard-hitting melee abilities. Driven by a belief that conflict is essential
to humanity’s progress, he’s committed to advancing his vision of the
future—even if the agents of Overwatch disagree with his methods.
Doomfist’s cybernetics make him a highly mobile, powerful frontline fighter. His
primary attack is the Hand Cannon; this four-shot weapon fires projectiles from
Doomfist’s knuckles one at a time or in a single blast. With his secondary
attack, Rocket Punch, he charges forward and delivers a devastating blow,
knocking back any opponent it connects with and dealing extra damage if the
enemy is hurled into a wall.
Seismic Slam smashes into a targeted area, knocking opponents toward him so he
can deal further damage. His Rising Uppercut tosses enemies high into the air,
while his passive ability, The Best Defense…, grants him shields every time he
uses one of his abilities against an opponent. Lastly, his ultimate ability,
Meteor Strike, causes him to leap high and drop into a targeted area, dealing
massive amounts of damage.
To learn more about Doomfist,
click here.
Loot Box Updates
We always want the experience of opening a loot box to feel exciting and
rewarding, and in our latest patch, we’re working to improve that experience in
two key ways. First, we’re drastically reducing the amount of duplicates you
will receive when opening loot boxes. Second, to compensate for this reduction
of duplicate items, we’re also increasing the overall amount of credits you will
receive from loot boxes. On average, you should be earning just as many credits,
if not slightly more, from loot boxes as you did prior to these changes.