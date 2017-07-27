EA Financials

Electronic Arts made a lot of money last quarter, according to their
Q1 FY18 Financial Results
, which they describe as "outstanding." Here's
more:
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary
financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017.
“Q1 was an outstanding quarter, with thriving player communities in our top
franchises like Battlefield, our EA SPORTS portfolio, Star Wars, and The Sims
continuing to grow our network and drive our digital business,” said Chief
Executive Officer Andrew Wilson. “We have built strong momentum, and now we are
accelerating into a year of tremendous innovation, where extraordinary new
games, content-rich live services, and expanding global competitions will
deliver more fun for our players and fuel growth for Electronic Arts.”
“We had a great start to the fiscal year, primarily due to our event-driven live
services,” said Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen. “Our operating cash
flow was the highest ever for a first quarter, and underlines how live services
have fundamentally transformed our business model. Driven by innovation and live
services, we expect to continue to grow our profitability and cash generation.”
News and ongoing updates regarding EA and its games are available on EA’s blog
at www.ea.com/news.
Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics:
- Digital net sales* of $3.147 billion for the
trailing-twelve-month period represents 63% of total net sales, up 23%
year-over-year.
- Ultimate TeamTM total unique player population
grew 11% year-over-year.
- BattlefieldTM 1 had more than 21 million players
joining the game as of quarter end.
- Monthly active players for The SimsTM 4 on PC
increased more than 20% year-over-year.
- FIFA Mobile unique player base grew to more than
95 million.
- Since launching its first season, NBA LIVE Mobile
has engaged more than 70 million unique users.
* Net sales is defined as the net amount of
products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period.
Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics:
All financial measures are presented on a GAAP basis.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $176
million, a record for the first fiscal quarter.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the
trailing-twelve-months was a record $1.872 billion.
- In Q1, EA repurchased 1.4 million shares for $150
million.