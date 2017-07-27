Dead Alliance Open Beta

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Maximum Games announces that open beta testing for Dead Alliance is now underway for Windows and consoles. The PC edition is available on Steam, and the open beta runs until July 31st. A new multiplayer trailer celebrates the news by showing off some gameplay and explaining various game modes. Here's the post on Steam covering the news:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 28 July 2017, 00:04.
Chatbear Announcements.