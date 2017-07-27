 
Dead Alliance Open Beta

[Jul 27, 2017, 5:02 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Maximum Games announces that open beta testing for Dead Alliance is now underway for Windows and consoles. The PC edition is available on Steam, and the open beta runs until July 31st. A new multiplayer trailer celebrates the news by showing off some gameplay and explaining various game modes. Here's the post on Steam covering the news:

Hey, future zombies! The Dead Alliance Multiplayer Open Beta is here, and runs from Thursday, July 27 – Monday, July 31!

The Open Beta includes three intense game modes – Team Deathmatch, King of the Hill, and the MOBA-inspired Attrition mode – across three zombie-plagued maps.

When the full game launches on August 29, you’ll be able to play through a variety of single-player and 4v4 multiplayer modes, including Team Deathmatch, Attrition, King of the Hill, Capture and Hold, Free for All and Solo Survival. Deploy zMods to use zombies to your advantage and get the drop on your opponents in fast-paced, competitive FPS action.

Need a cheat sheet to get you started? Click here: http://www.maximumgames.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/DA_QuickStartGuide7.jpg

