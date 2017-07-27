Sky Knights Early Access Takes Off

In this action-packed multiplayer dogfighting game, players can prove their piloting skills. They take part in 4 vs 4 multifaceted online battles and learn to outmaneuver opponents, master a variety of authentic jet types and weapons, support allied ground troops, and land on the runway to rearm. Only a well-orchestrated team of ace pilots can bring down the enemy bases and unlock over 15 upgrades, 6 traits and countless visual customization options for the aircraft.