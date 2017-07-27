 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Sky Knights Early Access Takes Off

[Jul 27, 2017, 5:02 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Early access to Sky Knights is now available on Steam, offering the chance to experience four-versus-four aerial jet combat from a top-down perspective. The recently released launch trailer offers a look at this in action, and here are some details:

In this action-packed multiplayer dogfighting game, players can prove their piloting skills. They take part in 4 vs 4 multifaceted online battles and learn to outmaneuver opponents, master a variety of authentic jet types and weapons, support allied ground troops, and land on the runway to rearm. Only a well-orchestrated team of ace pilots can bring down the enemy bases and unlock over 15 upgrades, 6 traits and countless visual customization options for the aircraft.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Doomfist Joins Overwatch
EA Financials
Dead Alliance Open Beta
Sky Knights Early Access Takes Off
For Honor Revamp Includes Dedicated Servers
Standalone Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Ancestors Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Résumé Reveals Grand Theft Auto VI?
Galaxy of Pen & Paper Launches
Heroes of the Storm Garrosh Spotlight 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.