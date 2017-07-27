For Honor Revamp Includes Dedicated Servers

Today, Ubisoft® announced the For Honor® development schedule which details a steady rollout of new content releases and improvements to the overall game experience through the rest of the calendar year and leading into 2018. The schedule is headlined by two seasons launching in 2017, alongside plans to introduce dedicated servers further down the road. In addition to major releases, For Honor will continue to evolve through regular gameplay updates which take into account community feedback.



For Honor’s development schedule includes:

Dedicated Servers – The development team at Ubisoft Montreal is currently working on a dedicated server infrastructure. In conjunction to the dedicated server implementation, enhancing peer-to-peer stability and matchmaking remain priorities for the team.

Two New Seasons – In August and November, For Honor will receive new season updates, introducing adjustments to the way players fight on the battlefield. Content from each of these seasons includes new heroes, maps, gear variations, gameplay updates and more. All season pass owners will receive early access for the new heroes released during the season. Further details will be revealed at a later date.

New Game Features – Competitive play with a duel tournament feature and ranked 4v4 matches, as well as a brand-new 4v4 PvP game mode, will be added to For Honor in the coming months.

New Training Mode – A more robust training option for both new and veteran players to hone their skills before heading to the battlefield.

Global Balancing Updates – Building on the updates since launch, For Honor will receive more changes aimed at balancing heroes and game modes. Some of these changes will improve elements of the fight system to make attacking more advantageous while putting more pressure on defense. All these changes will be tested via public test environments on PC with the first test starting today.

These upcoming changes build on over five months of post-launch support which includes multiple updates, enhancing player experiences and new content launches. This support will continue through the development schedule as For Honor receives updates on gameplay features, balance, performance and network stability.



“Since launch, our team has worked diligently to identify and correct issues that were not apparent with our testing and live phases,” said Roman Campos-Oriola, creative director of For Honor. “The For Honor roadmap is how we plan to build a stronger game through elements like dedicated servers. We are committed to our players and look to offer long-term support for the game.”