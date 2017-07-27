Standalone Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Steam News announces
the
standalone release of
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
. Here's a reminder of what this
is all about:
One of the most critically-acclaimed games in history, Call
of Duty: Modern Warfare is back, remastered in true high-definition, featuring
improved textures, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting and
much more. Developed by Infinity Ward, the award-winning Call of Duty® 4: Modern
Warfare® set a new standard upon its release for intense, cinematic action,
while receiving universal praise as one of the most influential video games of
all-time. Winner of numerous Game of the Year honors, Call of Duty 4: Modern
Warfare became an instant classic and global phenomenon that set the bar for
first-person shooters, and now it returns for a new generation of fans.
Relive one of the most iconic campaigns in history, as you are transported
around the globe, including fan favorite missions "All Ghillied Up," "Mile High
Club," and "Crew Expendable." You’ll suit up as unforgettable characters Sgt.
John "Soap" MacTavish, Capt. John Price and more, as you battle a rogue enemy
group across global hotspots from Eastern Europe and rural Russia, all the way
to the Middle East. Through an engaging narrative full of twists and turns, call
on sophisticated technology and superior firepower as you coordinate land and
air strikes on a battlefield where speed and accuracy are essential to victory.
Additionally, team up with your friends in the online mode that redefined Call
of Duty by introducing killstreaks, XP, Prestige and more in customizable,
classic multiplayer modes.