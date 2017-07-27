 
Ancestors Trailer

[Jul 27, 2017, 5:02 pm ET] - Post a Comment

1C Company offers a new trailer from Ancestors, revealing gameplay from this upcoming real-time strategy game. They also say they will be showing the game off at Gamescom, which gets underway in Cologne on August 22nd. The announcement that comes along with the video fills in further details:

1C and developer Destructive Creations are proud to reveal the first gameplay footage in a brand-new trailer for their upcoming RTS title Ancestors. The new trailer shows only actual, unaltered gameplay footage from the current PC build, played with a gamepad. A mix of the classic top-down strategic view, camera zoom views and the special action camera takes us straight into the heart of the fight. See, hear and feel the raw harshness of medieval battles, with man-to-man combat, the clashing of swords, axes and shields and the inevitable gloom of death settling upon carrion-strewn battlefields.

The trailer also presents the massive amount of work that has gone into creating even such obvious things as the animations for Ancestors. There are over 600 single combat animations, all motion captured and each with a unique, precise usage in the game. The animations correctly correspond not only to the unit type and weapon it is carrying, but also to the opponent the unit is fighting, his own weapon, and the state of both units. Therefore, two battles are never the same and the action camera delivers some great moments with a truly cinematic feel.

