Ancestors Trailer

1C Company offers a new trailer from Ancestors, revealing gameplay from this upcoming real-time strategy game. They also say they will be showing the game off at Gamescom, which gets underway in Cologne on August 22nd. The announcement that comes along with the video fills in further details:
