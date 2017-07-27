Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Design Hero by Akinaba — Kickstarter. "Madmen meets Phoenix Wright. In
Design Hero you must learn how to work with all sorts of different people:
from the creative team, to accountants, to having to deal with deadly
clients. Start as intern of the most prestigious design agency in the world:
Jagger & Jones. Depending on your decisions you will improve your
relationships with everyone around you. A new love, a new enemy? Anything
could happen! Your projects will grow and vary from small restaurants,
international artists, large cities, and more! The game will teach you a
couple of things about design! Such as design theory, skill-building fun
games, and get a glimpse of what a pressure-cooker the real life advertising
industry is!" Playable demo is offered.