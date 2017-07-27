 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

[Jul 27, 2017, 5:02 pm ET] - Post a Comment

  • Design Hero by Akinaba — Kickstarter. "Madmen meets Phoenix Wright. In Design Hero you must learn how to work with all sorts of different people: from the creative team, to accountants, to having to deal with deadly clients. Start as intern of the most prestigious design agency in the world: Jagger & Jones. Depending on your decisions you will improve your relationships with everyone around you. A new love, a new enemy? Anything could happen! Your projects will grow and vary from small restaurants, international artists, large cities, and more! The game will teach you a couple of things about design! Such as design theory, skill-building fun games, and get a glimpse of what a pressure-cooker the real life advertising industry is!" Playable demo is offered.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Doomfist Joins Overwatch
EA Financials
Dead Alliance Open Beta
Sky Knights Early Access Takes Off
For Honor Revamp Includes Dedicated Servers
Standalone Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered
Ancestors Trailer
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Résumé Reveals Grand Theft Auto VI?
Galaxy of Pen & Paper Launches
Heroes of the Storm Garrosh Spotlight 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.