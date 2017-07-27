 
Résumé Reveals Grand Theft Auto VI?

[Jul 27, 2017, 09:22 am ET] - 10 Comments

The online résumé of actor Tim Neff as a listing for Grand Theft Auto 6 under the heading of his motion capture experience. This was spotted by NeoGAF, where it has sparked natural speculation about the next installment in Rockstar's open-world crime game. There's nothing shocking about this, as the GTA franchise is basically a money printing press, so it's a question of when to expect GTA6, not if. Thanks VG247.

