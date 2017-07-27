Galaxy of Pen & Paper Launches

After confirming they have enough Tang and dehydrated ice cream to last for the entire trip, indie game developer Behold Studios has announced that Galaxy of Pen & Paper, the sci-fi-themed follow-up to hit RPG simulation Knights of Pen & Paper, will be available tomorrow, July 27, 2017, for PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. The tongue-in-cheek “game about a game,” which is both developed and published by Behold Studios, challenges players to assemble a crew of intrepid astro-adventurers, and hope for everyone’s sake that they know what they’re doing.



Created by the original team behind Knights of Pen & Paper, Galaxy of Pen & Paper is an RPG simulation game that juxtaposes the world of pen-and-paper RPGs with roleplaying video games. The new game retains the retro look and classic turn-based gameplay of its predecessor, but incorporates a sci-fi theme that lets players man spaceships, explore planets, and battle their way across the stars. Experience all the fun of a pen-and-paper RPG without the lost dice!



For more information about Galaxy of Pen & Paper, please visit the official game page at www.galaxyofpenandpaper.com



Go to the Galaxy of Pen & Paper Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/pg/galaxyofpenandpaper/ for current updates about the game.



Key Game Features

Explore the Galaxy: Gather your party and control both the adventurers and the Game Master as you fight, loot, and laugh your way to space!

New Sci-Fi Theme: Experience spaceship battles, stories with multiple decisions, sci-fi classes and races, planet navigation and exploration, while traveling through space and time!

Turn-Based Combat: Pick your players, races, and classes, while unlocking new content with your blood, sweat, and dice rolls!

Customization: Will your party include a Slayer Simian Savage or a Thinker Green Medtech? Customize everything from battle encounters to the Game Master’s table!