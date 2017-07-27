Galaxy of Pen & Paper Launches

Galaxy of Pen & Paper is now available
on
Steam for Windows and macOS, offering a new RPG simulation from Behold
Studios, the folks behind Knights of Pen & Paper. The new game is set in space,
where yada yada, and this trailer offers
a look at it in action. Here's the announcement:
After confirming they have enough Tang and dehydrated ice cream to last for
the entire trip, indie game developer Behold Studios has announced that Galaxy
of Pen & Paper, the sci-fi-themed follow-up to hit RPG simulation Knights of Pen
& Paper, will be available tomorrow, July 27, 2017, for PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, and
Android. The tongue-in-cheek “game about a game,” which is both developed and
published by Behold Studios, challenges players to assemble a crew of intrepid
astro-adventurers, and hope for everyone’s sake that they know what they’re
doing.
Created by the original team behind Knights of Pen & Paper, Galaxy of Pen &
Paper is an RPG simulation game that juxtaposes the world of pen-and-paper RPGs
with roleplaying video games. The new game retains the retro look and classic
turn-based gameplay of its predecessor, but incorporates a sci-fi theme that
lets players man spaceships, explore planets, and battle their way across the
stars. Experience all the fun of a pen-and-paper RPG without the lost dice!