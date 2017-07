Heroes of the Storm Garrosh Spotlight

As the new warchief of the Horde, Garrosh is a proud and vicious warrior who rules with an iron fist. His hatred for the Alliance burns like wildfire, and he will stop at nothing to destroy them. By his axe, the orcs will reclaim their rightful glory. Lok’tar ogar, Heroes!

Blizzard has released the Garrosh spotlight video showing off more of the next character coming to. This offers a look at his lore from Warcraft, and provides an outline of his abilities. They list his strengths as solo tanking, initiation, and cc, and his weaknesses as escape, siege damage, and burst damage. Part of what makes his initiation and cc so strong is the ability to throw other characters. Since this can be used to throw friendlies as well as enemies, there is the opportunity for this orc to be a troll, and the Heroes of the Storm Forums have a bunch of threads right now from players expressing concern that this will result in being tossed to their deaths by an ally. Here's word on Garrosh from the description: