Aliens In The Yard Released

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Steam now offers Aliens In The Yard, a virtual reality game where you battle an alien invasion using fireworks, so we're talking hardcore realism. This gives us the chance to riff on two different movie themes at once, as we will not go quietly into the night until we get these mother f-ing aliens out of the mother f-ing yard. This is a VR-only experience which requires an HTC Vive HMD to play. Here's a recent trailer showing off gameplay, and here are some details, including word that Oculus Rift support is in the works:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 27 July 2017, 16:10.
Chatbear Announcements.