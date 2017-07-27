Out of the Blue

|
"Deadwood" & "Detective" Still Coming (thanks Ant) has another re-re-re-affirmation of plans for a Deadwood movie, as well as the first firm indication that a third season of True Detective is no longer a complete long shot. I consider this great news, as I'm already on record as a giant Deadwood fan was well as the guy who actually liked True Detective season two. The bad news is that they say a second season of The Night Of "isn't a priority at this time." On the bright side, I thought the show was a one-off, so the notion a second season may be possible is actually uplifting news as well.
