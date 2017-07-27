Out of the Blue

 
[Jul 27, 2017, 09:21 am ET] - 9 Comments

"Deadwood" & "Detective" Still Coming (thanks Ant) has another re-re-re-affirmation of plans for a Deadwood movie, as well as the first firm indication that a third season of True Detective is no longer a complete long shot. I consider this great news, as I'm already on record as a giant Deadwood fan was well as the guy who actually liked True Detective season two. The bad news is that they say a second season of The Night Of "isn't a priority at this time." On the bright side, I thought the show was a one-off, so the notion a second season may be possible is actually uplifting news as well.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Bob The Robber 4.
Link: These Two Have Seen Each Other Nearly Every Day for the Past 25 Years. Thanks Boing Boing.
Science: Science proves it: Money really can buy happiness. Thanks j.c.f.
Media: Battlefield 1: Dawn of the Horsepocalypse.
Free Metal.
Koala Walks Into Woman's House. I thought they were dangerous.

