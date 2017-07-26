New AMD ReLive Drivers

|
AMD now offers new version 17.7.2 Crimson ReLive drivers for AMD graphics cards. From the sound of it this is a big update, promising performance improvements, reduced latency, smaller framerate variances, power savings, faster load times, and a new Enhanced Sync feature, which they outline in more detail in a separate article. There's a lot to digest in that article and the patch notes. Here's the intro to the enhanced sync dealie, which is separate from, and in addition to their FreeSync tech:
