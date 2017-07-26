 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Jul 26, 2017, 8:04 pm ET]

AMD now offers new version 17.7.2 Crimson ReLive drivers for AMD graphics cards. From the sound of it this is a big update, promising performance improvements, reduced latency, smaller framerate variances, power savings, faster load times, and a new Enhanced Sync feature, which they outline in more detail in a separate article. There's a lot to digest in that article and the patch notes. Here's the intro to the enhanced sync dealie, which is separate from, and in addition to their FreeSync tech:

Since the beginning of PC graphics, one of the biggest problems on this front has been synchronization between the game’s animation and the display’s update rate. Most displays update themselves at a fixed rate, typically at 60Hz or 60 times per second, in fixed steps. Meanwhile, games and other 3D graphics applications can produce new frames of animation at different rates, and those frame rates tend to vary over time. Often, much of what we perceive as slowdowns or sluggishness when gaming involves poor interactions between these two timing loops.

In fact, on a 60Hz display, animation can look more uneven when a game is running at 40 FPS than at 30 FPS, because at 40 FPS, the display is updated in an elliptical pattern:

You’re seeing a less pleasing pattern of animation, even though the GPU is cranking out frames at a higher rate, thanks to a timing sync issue between the game and the display.

We’ve come up with some outstanding technology to address this problem, most notably Radeon™ FreeSync technology for compatible monitors with variable refresh rates. I could talk about the theory all day, but you have to see FreeSync in action in order to appreciate it properly. Once you’ve experienced it, you won’t ever want to go back to gaming on a fixed-refresh display.

