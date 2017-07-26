 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

MS on PC Gaming

[Jul 26, 2017, 8:04 pm ET] - 19 Comments

There's an interview on PCGamesN where Microsoft once again expresses their alleged love for PC gamers, talking about Windows 10, remasters of older MS PC games, and their Play Anywhere program. Mike Ybarra, president for Windows and Xbox gaming, tells them they want to make Windows 10 "the best operating system for gamers," talking about non-Win10 specific features like support for 21:9 resolution, SLI, and AMD Crossfire. Adam Isgreen is the creative director at Microsoft Studios Publishing where they are working on an Age of Empires remaster, and he tells them: "We want to treat PC like a first-class citizen." It's hard not to be cynical about this, as they've hyped PC gamers with similar raps in the past, but have never shown a lot of substantial results. And frankly, saying you want to make Windows 10 the best gaming OS seems an admission that it isn't already, and wanting to treat PC like a first-class citizen suggests that it has gotten second-class treatment in the past.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
MS on PC Gaming
Final Lawbreakers Open Beta Friday
Need for Speed Payback Car Customization Details
Overwatch League Details
Team Racing League Early Access Next Month
Pillars of the Earth Ep. 1 Next Month; Freebie with Preorders
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Play Just Cause 3 for Free 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.