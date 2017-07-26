Final Lawbreakers Open Beta Friday

Boss Key Productions announces one more open beta session for Lawbreakers
will begin on Friday, before the first-person shooter launches on August 8th.
This will include PlayStation 4 this time around, and both and gamers can get a
headstart on testing by downloading the beta now for
Steam
or
PS4
.
Here's the plan:
Days before LawBreakers launches on Aug. 8, Boss Key
Productions is challenging gamers to bring their skills and join the final open
beta on PlayStation®4 for the first time, or one last time on PC. Starting on
July 28 at 7 a.m. PT, players will have the opportunity to play all of the
content from each previous beta to date, including eight roles, six maps, and
four modes. Visit Steam or PlayStation® to start pre-downloading the build now.
The open beta event ends July 31 at 7 a.m. PT.
This is a last call for those players who haven’t experienced the
groundbreaking, gravity-defying combat of LawBreakers to test their skills and
allows those returning players eager for an edge on day one to come back and
prove their dominance. LawBreakers’ thrilling omni-directional gunplay is
guaranteed to challenge even the best players to bring their skills, get off the
ground and deliver death from every angle with innovative movement systems and
combat abilities.
The final open beta delivers on Boss Key Productions’ tradition of iterating on
the game’s balance and design based off community feedback along with giving
players an opportunity to check out the near final game. Following is a rundown
of what players can expect, and more reasons to jump into the beta this Friday:
- The ability to unlock and equip any of the launch
Stash Drop contents during the beta, including all skins, stickers, and
profile pics
- A first-look at the Wraith and Assassin’s Kinetic
Blades, a special one-week exclusive item that all players can get when
logging into the full game during Aug. 8-15
- Check out all the balance changes and fixes made
based on community feedback from previous beta periods
- Experience the improvements made to matchmaking
- On PC, test out the game’s Twitch features
including account-link, Broadcasting LIVE icon and more
LawBreakers is a multiplayer FPS in which the laws of physics are shattered,
creating intense gravity-based combat across the ground and air of futuristic
landscapes. Players either fight to uphold the “Law” or go out for blood as a
“Breaker,” as they jump into competitive team-based matches that take place
across iconic locations including the boiling oceans off the Santa Monica
coastline to a gravity-ravaged Grand Canyon.