Need for Speed Payback Car Customization Details

EA and Ghost Games have released a brand new trailer for Need for Speed Payback, the latest action driving blockbuster from one of the world’s best-selling videogame franchises. The trailer reveals more details on one of the franchise’s most popular features: a deep and robust car customization system. For the first time in the history of Need for Speed, the developers are introducing “derelicts” in the game, allowing players to discover classic vintage vehicles and build them from scrap, to stock, to one-of-a kind supercar beasts.