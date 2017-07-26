 
Need for Speed Payback Car Customization Details

[Jul 26, 2017, 8:04 pm ET] - Post a Comment

EA offers details on car customization in Need for Speed Payback, the upcoming installment in their hard-driving motorcar series. This adds a new feature where players can search for derelict cars and hunt down the parts to restore them to their former glory. This trailer offers a look at car customization, and here are some details:

EA and Ghost Games have released a brand new trailer for Need for Speed Payback, the latest action driving blockbuster from one of the world’s best-selling videogame franchises. The trailer reveals more details on one of the franchise’s most popular features: a deep and robust car customization system. For the first time in the history of Need for Speed, the developers are introducing “derelicts” in the game, allowing players to discover classic vintage vehicles and build them from scrap, to stock, to one-of-a kind supercar beasts.

