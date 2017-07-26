Need for Speed Payback Car Customization Details

|
|
EA offers details on car customization in Need for Speed Payback, the upcoming installment in their hard-driving motorcar series. This adds a new feature where players can search for derelict cars and hunt down the parts to restore them to their former glory. This trailer offers a look at car customization, and here are some details:
