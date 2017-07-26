Overwatch League Details

To offer a better understanding of what players can expect from a career in the Overwatch League, here are a few key benefits included in the Overwatch League Player Agreement:

Teams will sign players to one-year guaranteed contracts with the option to extend the contract for an additional year.

The minimum salary for players is USD $50,000 per year.

Teams will provide players with health insurance and a retirement savings plan.

Teams will distribute at least 50% of their team performance bonuses (i.e. money from winning playoffs and other League events) to their players directly.

The total bonuses available for Overwatch League teams in Season 1 will amount to USD $3.5 million, with a minimum USD $1 million awarded to the Season 1 champion.



Finally, we know there have been questions about roster requirements and team management, including region locking and housing. Here are a few important rules that will be in effect for Overwatch League Season 1: