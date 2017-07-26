 
Overwatch League Details

[Jul 26, 2017, 8:03 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Blizzard offers details on the Overwatch League, discussing how this professional league will operate with the first season getting underway later this year. They say all 30 million+ Overwatch players are considered free agents, and the official signing window for Season 1 will run from August through October, so keep an eye on your inbox. They also outline strict requirements for how participating teams will pay and house their players. Here's are some of the fine points:

To offer a better understanding of what players can expect from a career in the Overwatch League, here are a few key benefits included in the Overwatch League Player Agreement:

  • Teams will sign players to one-year guaranteed contracts with the option to extend the contract for an additional year.
  • The minimum salary for players is USD $50,000 per year.
  • Teams will provide players with health insurance and a retirement savings plan.
  • Teams will distribute at least 50% of their team performance bonuses (i.e. money from winning playoffs and other League events) to their players directly.

The total bonuses available for Overwatch League teams in Season 1 will amount to USD $3.5 million, with a minimum USD $1 million awarded to the Season 1 champion.

Finally, we know there have been questions about roster requirements and team management, including region locking and housing. Here are a few important rules that will be in effect for Overwatch League Season 1:

  • Each team roster must have at least six players and no more than 12 total.
  • There is no region locking in terms of the place of birth or home country of any player.
  • Teams will provide player housing and practice facilities during the season which will meet professional standards set by the Overwatch League.

