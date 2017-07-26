Team Racing League Early Access Next Month

The Steam
page
for Team Racing League
says that August 11th will mark the early
access launch of this three-versus-three racing game.
This recent trailer
offers the latest
look at the game, though you can check it out first hand now, as it
already has a playable demo
. Here's word:
Developer Gamious is pleased to announce 11th August 2017 as the release
date of their exciting and dedicated multiplayer, 3 on 3 racer, through the
Steam Store
http://store.steampowered.com/app/504460. With a price point for this 'race
to the line' game of $9.99/£6.99/€9.99, fans of this genre will be captivated
with this first ever team-based racing game. It leaves no circuits untouched to
convey the mechanics and sheer sense of teamwork in a challenge to get to the
top of the rankings.
Finishing first with a time to match is just the beginning. Players must master
a plethora of skills, ensure on the track focus and total interactive bonding
with your team, all of which are supported with great and responsive controls.
Once the action begins, be assigned a team, join the fray and show your
mettle..be it 3 against 3, red v blue!
Connect with your teammates’ vehicle to improve their overall speed, and support
them with extra boosts. The Co-Driver can also create roadblocks which sabotage
your opponents perfect racing line. Torch the blocks of the opposition and their
hovercrafts, but be aware: with every ploy or master tactic you undertake, this
can always be countered by your rivals. Interacting with your fellow teammates
is the key to crossing the finish line first.
With lots of different roles to fulfil in Team Racing League, you can never stop
assessing what your team needs the most. Decide to race to the end, support your
team mate or troll your opponent. In Team Racing League you can play in the
style you want to and be thanked for it.