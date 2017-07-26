Just doing God's work.



Exclusive GOG offer: Pre-order The Pillars of the Earth Season Pass and get a FREE copy of Chains of Satinav added to your account.

This offer will last until August 15th, 2017.



If you already own Chains of Satinav, contact our support team to get a copy which you can gift to a friend.



The Pillars of the Earth, an atmospheric choice-driven adventure based on the best-selling novel by Ken Follett, is now available for pre-order, DRM-free on GOG.com.



Amidst the darkness and squalor dominating 12th century England, three people undertake the monumental task of erecting a majestic cathedral in the village of Kingsbridge. Steer the fates of Jack, Aliena, and Philip, influence events from the novel, and unravel an epic tale of war, romance, and the trials of fate.



This season pass gives access to all three episodes, as they become available.



Episode 1: From the Ashes is scheduled to release in August.