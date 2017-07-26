 
Play Just Cause 3 for Free

[Jul 26, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 9 Comments

Steam is currently offering the chance to play Just Cause 3 for free until tomorrow afternoon, which includes the chance to check out the Just Cause 3 multiplayer mod that's now available on Steam (thanks DSOGaming). The game is currently on sale for those who enjoy their sample. If you aren't willing to try this just 'cause, here's a pitch on the game:

The Mediterranean republic of Medici is suffering under the brutal control of General Di Ravello, a dictator with an insatiable appetite for power. Enter Rico Rodriguez, a man on a mission to destroy the General’s hold on power by any means necessary. With over 400 square miles of complete freedom from sky to seabed and a huge arsenal of weaponry, gadgets and vehicles, prepare to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways you can imagine.

