Pyre Ignites

Pyre
is now available
on Steam
, offering
a party-based RPG from Supergiant games, the developers behind Bastion and
Transistor. As Alfred once sagely put it, some men just want to watch the world
burn. Here's a complete rundown on what Pyre offers:
Pyre is a
party-based RPG in which you lead a band of exiles to freedom through ancient
competitions spread across a vast, mystical purgatory. Who shall return to
glory, and who shall remain in exile to the end of their days?
Key Features
- A New World From the Creators of Bastion and
Transistor
Experience the biggest and most imaginative world yet from Supergiant! Get
to know an ensemble cast of characters struggling to earn back their freedom
as you make your way across the forsaken land called the Downside.
- Action-Packed Three-on-Three Battle System
Battle against a colorful cast of adversaries in pitched, high-stakes
confrontations where each victory (or defeat!) brings your exiles closer to
enlightenment. Choose three from your party for each Rite, and outfit them
with mystic Talismans and powerful Masteries.
- A Branching Story with No Game-Over
In Pyre, you will never be forced to lose progress. Whether you prevail or
you fail, your journey continues. The interactive narrative is expressed
through a story that no two players will experience in quite the same way.
- Challenge a Friend in Versus Mode
On top of the single-player campaign, Pyre features a local two-player
Versus Mode, where you can play against a friend (or CPU opponent) in one of
the game's fast-paced ritual showdowns. Form your triumvirate from more than
20 unique characters.
- Rich, Atmospheric Presentation
Pyre once again showcases the award-winning talents of the team that created
Bastion and Transistor. From the vibrant hand-painted artwork to the
evocative musical score, every aspect of Pyre's presentation draws you into
its fantasy world.
- Accessible, Customizable Controls and 4K Ultra
HD Graphics!
Play with gamepad or mouse-and-keyboard using fully customizable controls
custom-tailored to PC. The game offers a highly scalable challenge both in
the campaign and Versus Mode. Experience it all in stunning 4K resolution
(compatible display required)!