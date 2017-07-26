Overwatch Penalties Expand

A post to
the Overwatch Forums
from community manager Lylirra on changes coming to the
Reporting & Penalty System for Overwatch, Blizzard's multiplayer shooter. They
say they "believe that our in-game reporting and player penalty system is one of
our most important features," and now they are giving some added teeth so
hopefully players will someday begin to share that opinion. Here's word:
“Play nice; play fair” is one of Blizzard's core values. It’s something
we took to heart in creating Overwatch and remains a priority as we continue to
support the game and our players. This not only applies to the new content we
develop and the balance changes we make, but also to the features we add or
improve upon over time.
We believe that our in-game reporting and player penalty system is one of our
most important features, and it’s something we want to invest in significantly
over the next year. To this end, effective immediately, we will be issuing
increased penalties to players in response to verified reports of bad behavior.
In Overwatch, that means anything from abusive chat, harassment, in-game spam,
match inactivity (being intentionally AFK), and griefing. If you see someone
engaging in any of these types of behaviors, report them. Players in violation
will be silenced, suspended, or even banned from the game as a result.
We know that making Overwatch a truly welcoming environment is an ongoing
process, and this is only the first step. Over the next several months, we have
plans to make additional improvements based on your feedback, including scaling
competitive season bans, a notification system that will alert you when a player
you’ve reported is actioned, and functionality that will allow us to more
aggressively penalize players who attempt to abuse the in-game reporting tool.
We also remain committed to bringing a reporting system to PlayStation 4 and
Xbox One. As console players ourselves, we know it’s been frustrating to not
have this functionality on your platform. We are actively working on the feature
and have many elements of undergoing internal testing right now. Our goal is to
implement similar reporting options as are currently available on PC, and any
improvements made to PC between now and when it’s available.
Thank you for your vigilance, passion, and commitment to building a welcoming
and enjoyable community and helping us make Overwatch the best game it can
be.