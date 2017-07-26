Mafia III Sign of the Times Released

This post announces the Sign of the Times DLC for Mafia III is now available
on Steam. Included is
this launch trailer setting up the story for the DLC. Here's word on what
they say is the final piece of DLC for the Windows and macOS crime game:
A
new enemy: The Ensanglante is a drug-fueled, blood-worshipping cult
operating in and around the city. They’re set on an inevitable collision course
with Lincoln after he disrupts one of their macabre ceremonies taking place
inside the walls of Sammy’s bar.
A mystery to solve: It’s a game of cat-and-mouse as you work to uncover
the Ensanglante’s end-game. Along the way, you’ll investigate ritual sites for
clues and signs of their whereabouts. Check bodies, take pictures of evidence
and follow clues with your black light as you edge closer to the horrifying
truth. You can read more about the cult and the Investigation experience here on
the Mafia blog.
A new way to play: If you have deadly accuracy, you’ll get extra time to
take down targets. “Sign of the Times” introduces a new slow-motion gunplay
mechanic, similar to the slow-motion driving skill introduced in “Faster,
Baby!”. Once activated, the world slows as you take aim. While the timer ticks
down, snap off successful headshots and you can keep the meter going.
New weapons in your arsenal: Once you beat back the Ensanglante, you can
order the Black Sacrament automatic rifle from the weapons van. And throughout
the game, you’ll discover throwing knives that’ll let you silently slay your way
through the city.
New threads: Ready to rip the roads up as if you were in a gang? Slap on
the Motorcycle Club outfit. Playing “Sign of the Times” also unlocks The
Wanderer and Tee Time outfits in Lincoln’s wardrobe.
New wheels for your fleet: Win the Samson Harrier hotrod in a race and
you’ll fly off the line. Meanwhile, the Bulworth Harrow is a seriously grim set
of wheels perfect for ushering your enemies to their very own funeral.
A “new” place to call home – Sammy’s: All the hard-earned cash earned
from your side businesses and whatever you *ahem* get while on the streets can
be put into refurbishing Sammy’s to its former glory. Rebuild the bar, get a new
jukebox – put Sammy’s back together just like you remember it from the very
beginning of the game. But you can also start adding more to it. This was a big
request from the fans – and it’s something we really wanted to deliver in “Sign
of the Times”.