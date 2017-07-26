Mafia III Sign of the Times Released

A new enemy: The Ensanglante is a drug-fueled, blood-worshipping cult operating in and around the city. They’re set on an inevitable collision course with Lincoln after he disrupts one of their macabre ceremonies taking place inside the walls of Sammy’s bar.



A mystery to solve: It’s a game of cat-and-mouse as you work to uncover the Ensanglante’s end-game. Along the way, you’ll investigate ritual sites for clues and signs of their whereabouts. Check bodies, take pictures of evidence and follow clues with your black light as you edge closer to the horrifying truth. You can read more about the cult and the Investigation experience here on the Mafia blog.



A new way to play: If you have deadly accuracy, you’ll get extra time to take down targets. “Sign of the Times” introduces a new slow-motion gunplay mechanic, similar to the slow-motion driving skill introduced in “Faster, Baby!”. Once activated, the world slows as you take aim. While the timer ticks down, snap off successful headshots and you can keep the meter going.



New weapons in your arsenal: Once you beat back the Ensanglante, you can order the Black Sacrament automatic rifle from the weapons van. And throughout the game, you’ll discover throwing knives that’ll let you silently slay your way through the city.



New threads: Ready to rip the roads up as if you were in a gang? Slap on the Motorcycle Club outfit. Playing “Sign of the Times” also unlocks The Wanderer and Tee Time outfits in Lincoln’s wardrobe.



New wheels for your fleet: Win the Samson Harrier hotrod in a race and you’ll fly off the line. Meanwhile, the Bulworth Harrow is a seriously grim set of wheels perfect for ushering your enemies to their very own funeral.



A “new” place to call home – Sammy’s: All the hard-earned cash earned from your side businesses and whatever you *ahem* get while on the streets can be put into refurbishing Sammy’s to its former glory. Rebuild the bar, get a new jukebox – put Sammy’s back together just like you remember it from the very beginning of the game. But you can also start adding more to it. This was a big request from the fans – and it’s something we really wanted to deliver in “Sign of the Times”.