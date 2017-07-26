 
Galactic Junk League Launches

[Jul 26, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - Post a Comment

Galactic Junk League is now out of early access and officially launched on Steam, offering a free-to-play multiplayer game for Windows and macOS that developer Pixel Federation describes as a "bit of MOBA, bit of sandbox." The launch trailer provides a look at how this plays out, and there are more details in the announcement, including an outline of what's changed since the end of early access:

GAMEPLAY
Build your junk ships to literally any shapes and sizes and fight against the creations of other players in 7v7 PvP capture arenas across 3 new maps. The more you fight the better ships you can build. Pick one of the classes (Frigate, Cruiser, Battleship and Destroyer) and research all the blocks to build your ultimate junk ship. Every classs has its own role in the team.

FEATURES

  • 4 unlockable classes with unique fighting styles and build options
  • 3 unique multi-level weapon systems (Rockets, Lasers, Gauss)
  • class-specific abilities
  • 3 different maps, each with unique play style
  • infinite number of possible ship designs thanks to vast building options and mirror mode
  • high level of replayability
  • player profiles and top ladders
  • skill-based matchmaking with players from all around the world!

New with the full release (compared to Early Access):

  • brand new game mode: Galactic Conquest
  • reworked game mechanics and abilities
  • class system overhaul
  • Tactical Communication Interface
  • revamped game start
  • AI opponents
  • sales and new DLCs

