Galactic Junk League Launches

GAMEPLAY

Build your junk ships to literally any shapes and sizes and fight against the creations of other players in 7v7 PvP capture arenas across 3 new maps. The more you fight the better ships you can build. Pick one of the classes (Frigate, Cruiser, Battleship and Destroyer) and research all the blocks to build your ultimate junk ship. Every classs has its own role in the team.



FEATURES

4 unlockable classes with unique fighting styles and build options

3 unique multi-level weapon systems (Rockets, Lasers, Gauss)

class-specific abilities

3 different maps, each with unique play style

infinite number of possible ship designs thanks to vast building options and mirror mode

high level of replayability

player profiles and top ladders

skill-based matchmaking with players from all around the world!

New with the full release (compared to Early Access):