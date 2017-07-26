KryptCrawler Released

|
The Oculus store now offers KryptCrawler, saying this "brings classic first person, grid based Dungeon Crawler gameplay to VR." Here's the release trailer with a look at what to expect. This is a single-player experience, and requires an HMD, and supports Samsung Gear as well as Oculus Rift. Here are the details:
