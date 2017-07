KryptCrawler Released

Descend into the unknown and explore the perilous depth of the sinister tombs and crypts you are thrown into, armed with nothing but a map and your wits. Find powerful weapons and wield mighty artifacts to fight off the undead remains of the warriors who have come here before you. Defend yourself against poisonous scorpions, hungry spiders and other creatures of the dark. Features: An unmatched VR dungeon experience: You'll almost smell the moss-covered stonewalls of the underworld

Survive vicious traps and solve challenging puzzles

Fight off enemies in real time combat: Swordfight, ranged bow mastery and more

Innovative battle and movement system using Gamepads or Oculus Touch as gamepad for maximum immersion.

Loot weapons and epic treasures: All over the dungeon are powerful weapons and treasures to discover

The Oculus store now offers, saying this "brings classic first person, grid based Dungeon Crawler gameplay to VR." Here's the release trailer with a look at what to expect. This is a single-player experience, and requires an HMD, and supports Samsung Gear as well as Oculus Rift. Here are the details: