Titanfall 2 Operation Frontier Shield

[Jul 26, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 1 Comment

The Respawn Entertainment Facebook page announces the release of Operation Frontier Shield for Titanfall 2, new free DLC for the mech shooter. Here's the previously released trailer showing off gameplay, and this page has all the details on the new gameplay mode and content this includes. As previously announced, the game will be free this weekend, allowing everyone the chance to check this out. Here's word on the add-on:

Introducing an all-new way to play Titanfall 2: Frontier Defense, the PvE horde mode introduced in Operation Frontier Shield! Built for 4 player co-op, you and your team are tasked with protecting the Harvester through multiple waves of coordinated enemies all hellbent on taking it down. Build your team, optimize your Titans and adapt your strategies to survive the mayhem with all new weapons, gear, and progression.

Be sure to show off your skills with the new Frontier Titan Warpaints, which each feature an insignia that changes to reflect the highest difficulty of Frontier Defense you have mastered. These skins also grant an XP boost to you and your teammates at the completion of a Frontier Defense match, but these Warpaints are only available for a limited time!

For Pilots, we're also introducing Elite Weapon Warpaints, custom-designed Warpaints for specific weapons that drastically change the look of your favorite firearms. These Warpaints also grant bonuses to you and your teammates in-game. For each elite weapon warpaint you own, you gain a 10% chance to earn a 2x XP token at the completion of a match (max 30% total).

To round out Operation Frontier Shield, we've also introduced a remastered map from the original Titanfall: Rise. This map features towering, sheer walls and a system of convenient zip lines provide Pilots with the perfect means to get around quickly while Titans do battle in the long corridors below. Operation Frontier Shield also includes a new Live Fire map: Township, which models an idyllic small-town environment with open thoroughfares and small buildings with intense close-quarters combat.

Assemble your crew, Pilot! We'll see you out on the Frontier.

