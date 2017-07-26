Titanfall 2 Operation Frontier Shield

Introducing an all-new way to play
Titanfall 2: Frontier Defense, the PvE horde mode introduced in Operation
Frontier Shield! Built for 4 player co-op, you and your team are tasked with
protecting the Harvester through multiple waves of coordinated enemies all
hellbent on taking it down. Build your team, optimize your Titans and adapt your
strategies to survive the mayhem with all new weapons, gear, and progression.
Be sure to show off your skills with the new Frontier Titan Warpaints, which
each feature an insignia that changes to reflect the highest difficulty of
Frontier Defense you have mastered. These skins also grant an XP boost to you
and your teammates at the completion of a Frontier Defense match, but these
Warpaints are only available for a limited time!
For Pilots, we're also introducing Elite Weapon Warpaints, custom-designed
Warpaints for specific weapons that drastically change the look of your favorite
firearms. These Warpaints also grant bonuses to you and your teammates in-game.
For each elite weapon warpaint you own, you gain a 10% chance to earn a 2x XP
token at the completion of a match (max 30% total).
To round out Operation Frontier Shield, we've also introduced a remastered map
from the original Titanfall: Rise. This map features towering, sheer walls and a
system of convenient zip lines provide Pilots with the perfect means to get
around quickly while Titans do battle in the long corridors below. Operation
Frontier Shield also includes a new Live Fire map: Township, which models an
idyllic small-town environment with open thoroughfares and small buildings with
intense close-quarters combat.
Assemble your crew, Pilot! We'll see you out on the Frontier.