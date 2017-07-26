Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3 Finale

The finale Episode of Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3, “One Path Ends,” is live today. This episode promises to be a memorable one as players will experience the conclusion of an epic story arc.



Episode 6 also introduces Siren’s Landing, the sixth open world map released this season. Players will be able to build two new legendary weapons, battle their way through a brand new fractal, and begin their hunt for the treacherous god of fire and war, Balthazar.



With Heart of Thorns now permanently reduced in price, now’s a fantastic time to jump into Guild Wars 2 and experience the incredible storytelling from ArenaNet:



To access new Living World episodes, players must own Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns; by simply logging in, they can bank episodes to play later. They don't need to have completed the storyline in the expansion to enjoy Season 3. Season 3 content is intended for level-80 characters. Every purchase of Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns comes with a Level-80 Boost, which will boost one character to max level and equip them to enjoy all the content available in Guild Wars 2, including Season 3.