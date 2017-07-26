Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3 Finale

ArenaNet announces the release of One Path Ends
, the concluding sixth
episode of Living World Season 3
for Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns
,
their MMORPG sequel. They also make it easier to get into this, announcing a
permanent reduction in
the price of the game
. Here's the news:
The finale Episode of Guild
Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3, “One Path Ends,” is live today.
This episode promises to be a memorable one as players will experience the
conclusion of an epic story arc.
Episode 6 also introduces Siren’s Landing, the sixth open world map released
this season. Players will be able to build two new legendary weapons, battle
their way through a brand new fractal, and begin their hunt for the treacherous
god of fire and war, Balthazar.
With Heart of Thorns now permanently reduced in price, now’s a fantastic time to
jump into Guild Wars 2 and experience the incredible storytelling from ArenaNet:
http://buy.guildwars2.com?cid=100:5::::Global:40:::
To access new Living World episodes, players must own Guild Wars 2: Heart of
Thorns; by simply logging in, they can bank episodes to play later. They don't
need to have completed the storyline in the expansion to enjoy Season 3. Season
3 content is intended for level-80 characters. Every purchase of Guild Wars 2:
Heart of Thorns comes with a Level-80 Boost, which will boost one character to
max level and equip them to enjoy all the content available in Guild Wars 2,
including Season 3.