 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Law Mower Demo

[Jul 26, 2017, 10:31 am ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers a playable demo for Law Mower, an upcoming top-down action/adventure that takes the act of mowing one's lawn even more seriously than that wacky neighbor of yours. This trailer shows off gameplay, offering a look at the game's throwback style. Here's word on the game:

Have you ever witnessed an unkempt lawn and felt the patriotic duty to mow it yourself? Me Too. A freshly cut lawn tells the world that you are in control. You make your own decisions. You are the king of your castle. In Law Mower, you stand up for those who can't, or worse, refuse to mow their lawns. From America's suburbia to the Russian tundra, you must make sure every blade of grass gets cut. Failure is not an option.

In Law Mower, you have one goal: Mow Every Blade of Grass in the World

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Play Just Cause 3 for Free
Pyre Ignites
Overwatch Penalties Expand
Mafia III Sign of the Times Released
Galactic Junk League Launches
KryptCrawler Released
Titanfall 2 Operation Frontier Shield
Guild Wars 2: Heart of Thorns Living World Season 3 Finale
Law Mower Demo
Morning Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc. 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.