Have you ever witnessed an unkempt lawn and felt the patriotic duty to mow it yourself? Me Too. A freshly cut lawn tells the world that you are in control. You make your own decisions. You are the king of your castle. In Law Mower, you stand up for those who can't, or worse, refuse to mow their lawns. From America's suburbia to the Russian tundra, you must make sure every blade of grass gets cut. Failure is not an option.



In Law Mower, you have one goal: Mow Every Blade of Grass in the World