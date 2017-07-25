Super Cloudbuilt Released

Take on the role of Demi, a young soldier who wakes up in the empty shell of a ruined building, in the center of a strange new world, disconnected from her old life and physical body. With each new challenge she overcomes Demi slowly pieces together the future now laid out before her.



This remastered edition stays true to the original concept with an emphasis on player skill and creativity, but with even more diverse mechanics and a more connected and varied world.

Complete incredible feats of free-running and sharp shooting

Run through expansive worlds floating above a vast abyss, use your rocket-powered exo-suite to explore hidden paths and collect power ups to boost your performance

Try your hand at 177 challenges and experiment with 3 game modes

Features lightning-fast, action-packed speedrunning gameplay: use reflexes and speed to compete for the top position in the leaderboards

Will Demi learn to understand and accept her new world, or question her reality and learn to defy it?