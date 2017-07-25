 
Super Cloudbuilt Released

[Jul 25, 2017, 5:36 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Super Cloudbuilt is now available for Windows and PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One edition of the rocket-assisted parkour platformer will come later this week. PC gamers can get this from Steam, where it is on sale for 10% off for the next week. This is on display in this launch trailer, showing off fast-paced gameplay and cel shaded graphics. Here's the pitch on the game:

Take on the role of Demi, a young soldier who wakes up in the empty shell of a ruined building, in the center of a strange new world, disconnected from her old life and physical body. With each new challenge she overcomes Demi slowly pieces together the future now laid out before her.

This remastered edition stays true to the original concept with an emphasis on player skill and creativity, but with even more diverse mechanics and a more connected and varied world.

  • Complete incredible feats of free-running and sharp shooting
  • Run through expansive worlds floating above a vast abyss, use your rocket-powered exo-suite to explore hidden paths and collect power ups to boost your performance
  • Try your hand at 177 challenges and experiment with 3 game modes
  • Features lightning-fast, action-packed speedrunning gameplay: use reflexes and speed to compete for the top position in the leaderboards

Will Demi learn to understand and accept her new world, or question her reality and learn to defy it?

