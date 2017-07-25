 
Fate/EXTELLA Released

[Jul 25, 2017, 5:36 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers the Windows edition of Fate/EXTELLA, an action game that's also now available for Switch after a successful launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The PC launch trailer offers a look, and the Fate/EXTELLA website has details on the game. Here's word on the release:

XSEED Games, the independent-minded console publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that Fate/EXTELLA, the high-octane action title set within the much-beloved Fate universe, is now available for Windows PC via Steam® as well as in digital and physical formats for Nintendo Switch™. A brand new launch trailer accompanies today’s release, showcasing footage from the Windows PC version of the game that highlights the gorgeous visuals and large-scale battles that players can look forward to.

