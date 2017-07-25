Fate/EXTELLA Released

|
Steam now offers the Windows edition of Fate/EXTELLA, an action game that's also now available for Switch after a successful launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The PC launch trailer offers a look, and the Fate/EXTELLA website has details on the game. Here's word on the release:
