Fate/EXTELLA Released

XSEED Games, the independent-minded console publishing brand of Marvelous USA, Inc., today announced that Fate/EXTELLA, the high-octane action title set within the much-beloved Fate universe, is now available for Windows PC via Steam® as well as in digital and physical formats for Nintendo Switch™. A brand new launch trailer accompanies today’s release, showcasing footage from the Windows PC version of the game that highlights the gorgeous visuals and large-scale battles that players can look forward to.