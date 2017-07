GamesIndustry.biz - Shut up and make some games. By Raconteur Games founder Nicholas Laborde.

"We have an odd juxtaposition in our industry. We are for the most part a highly introverted industry, and yet we tend to give in to a terrible vice: Twitter, talking too much, and the need to make noise. People are naturally uncomfortable with silence, so there's an impulse to be noticed. After all, humans are social creatures."