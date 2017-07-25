Crisis Action VR Early Access

|
Early access to Crisis Action VR is now available through Steam, offering a co-op multiplayer first-person shooter. The VR in the title and the press release we received indicate this supports virtual reality, but the Steam page doesn't mention it, and the press release confuses things a bit more by claiming support of "HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and keyboard-and-mouse options," but later saying, "Crisis Action VR is available to download globally from Steam VR for $29.99. Pixel Wonder has also confirmed that the game will soon be available on other VR platforms as well." Here's a trailer, and here's the announcement:
