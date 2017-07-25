 
Crisis Action VR Early Access

[Jul 25, 2017, 09:22 am ET] - 11 Comments

Early access to Crisis Action VR is now available through Steam, offering a co-op multiplayer first-person shooter. The VR in the title and the press release we received indicate this supports virtual reality, but the Steam page doesn't mention it, and the press release confuses things a bit more by claiming support of "HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and keyboard-and-mouse options," but later saying, "Crisis Action VR is available to download globally from Steam VR for $29.99. Pixel Wonder has also confirmed that the game will soon be available on other VR platforms as well." Here's a trailer, and here's the announcement:

Game developer and publisher Pixel Wonder has confirmed the official release of Crisis Action VR, a new VR FPS available on Steam VR. Crisis Action VR offers HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and keyboard-and-mouse options, so players are able to kill zombies or fight against real people using whatever tools they prefer.

Crisis Action VR offers multiple kinds of gameplay so any VR fan can find a mode that matches their gaming tastes. Prefer to destroy zombie hordes with a team? Versus mode offers both a Player vs. Bots option and a Player vs. Player option for when you want to kill your friends. More of a solo gamer? Story mode takes players through a richly developed world on the brink of total zombie apocalypse. Players must find the cause of the sudden mutations, face the onslaught of infectees, and fight their way to safety.

Crisis Action VR is available to download globally from Steam VR for $29.99. Pixel Wonder has also confirmed that the game will soon be available on other VR platforms as well.

Check out the official Crisis Action VR trailer here:

