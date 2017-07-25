 
PC Building Simulator This Fall

[Jul 25, 2017, 09:22 am ET] - 10 Comments

The Irregular Corporation announces PC Building Simulator is coming to PCs this autumn, offering time to gather components to build a new PC to play it. The official website has details an a trailer showing this in action. The game's Steam page is also now online as home to the PC project project. Here's word:

The UK based independent game publisher: The Irregular Corporation has today announced that the itch.io viral hit, PC Building Simulator, will be coming to Steam this fall.

The game has been created by Claudiu Kiss, a Romanian student and independent developer. Claudiu first made the demo version of the game available for free on itch.io, an open marketplace for independent digital creators, where it has quickly become viral, establishing a fan base on YouTube and reaching high rankings on sites such as Indie DB. In addition to developing the game itself, The Irregular Corporation is helping Claudiu to develop the highly-anticipated career mode, which will form the central gameplay of the simulator.

The game puts players in the shoes of a PC builder, working within a shop to create a fully functioning gaming PC. The game features a large array of detailed and accurately rendered components from motherboards to CPUs that respond just as they would in real life, players have the ability to experiment with the installation of these components, using tools such as thermal paste and standoffs to prevent short circuits and breakdowns. Fully animated installations let the players see exactly where each part slots into the computer.

The game provides a tutorial system, which guides players step by step through the PC building process. Using detailed instructions, the simulator explains each component and function and allows players the freedom to preview their own creations and play independently when they feel they are able.

