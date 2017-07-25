PC Building Simulator This Fall

The Irregular Corporation announces PC Building Simulator is coming to PCs this autumn, offering time to gather
components to build a new PC to play it. The
official website has details an
a trailer showing this
in action. The
game's
Steam page is also now online as home to the PC project project. Here's
word:
The UK based independent game publisher: The Irregular Corporation
has today announced that the itch.io viral hit, PC Building Simulator, will be
coming to Steam this fall.
The game has been created by Claudiu Kiss, a Romanian student and independent
developer. Claudiu first made the demo version of the game available for free on
itch.io, an open marketplace for independent digital creators, where it has
quickly become viral, establishing a fan base on YouTube and reaching high
rankings on sites such as Indie DB. In addition to developing the game itself,
The Irregular Corporation is helping Claudiu to develop the highly-anticipated
career mode, which will form the central gameplay of the simulator.
The game puts players in the shoes of a PC builder, working within a shop to
create a fully functioning gaming PC. The game features a large array of
detailed and accurately rendered components from motherboards to CPUs that
respond just as they would in real life, players have the ability to experiment
with the installation of these components, using tools such as thermal paste and
standoffs to prevent short circuits and breakdowns. Fully animated installations
let the players see exactly where each part slots into the computer.
The game provides a tutorial system, which guides players step by step through
the PC building process. Using detailed instructions, the simulator explains
each component and function and allows players the freedom to preview their own
creations and play independently when they feel they are able.