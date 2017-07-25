 
Timbertales Early Access

[Jul 25, 2017, 09:22 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers early access to Timbertales, a turn-based strategy game for Windows with a nature theme developer Rainware dares call "unique." The most recent video for this is a year old, and the early access update includes word that the game's one-person studio considers this a crossroads for the project:

Hey everyone I just wanted to take the chance to say some words. I am a single indie developer and put a lot of work into Timbertales. I know there is a lack of quality in some images or layouts. I wished I could have done better, but after one year of development I had to go live somehow. I am very interested in your true opinion and feedback and appreciate it a lot, but please don't be too harsh (I have some feelings left :)).

It is possible to adjust a lot of things and I would do it of course, if there is enough concern about Timbertales.

