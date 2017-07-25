Timbertales Early Access

Hey everyone I just wanted to take the chance to say some words. I am a single indie developer and put a lot of work into Timbertales. I know there is a lack of quality in some images or layouts. I wished I could have done better, but after one year of development I had to go live somehow. I am very interested in your true opinion and feedback and appreciate it a lot, but please don't be too harsh (I have some feelings left :)).



It is possible to adjust a lot of things and I would do it of course, if there is enough concern about Timbertales.