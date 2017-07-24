New GeForce Drivers

|
New version 384.94 WHQL-certified game ready drivers are now available for NVIDIA graphics cards (thanks Hypothermia). They no longer seem to be posting blog updates for these drivers, perhaps hoping to drive more users into the clingy arms of their GeForce Experience. Update: Turns out there is a blog update for this, it's just harder to find than before. Here's word:
