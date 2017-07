New GeForce Drivers

Our new GeForce Game Ready 384.94 WHQL drivers are optimized for LawBreakers' official release, EVE: Valkyrie's ultra graphics upgrade, Fortnite's Early Access release, ARK: Survival Evolved's official release, and the release of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

