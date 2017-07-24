 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

New GeForce Drivers

[Jul 24, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - 9 Comments

New version 384.94 WHQL-certified game ready drivers are now available for NVIDIA graphics cards (thanks Hypothermia). They no longer seem to be posting blog updates for these drivers, perhaps hoping to drive more users into the clingy arms of their GeForce Experience. Update: Turns out there is a blog update for this, it's just harder to find than before. Here's word:

Our new GeForce Game Ready 384.94 WHQL drivers are optimized for LawBreakers' official release, EVE: Valkyrie's ultra graphics upgrade, Fortnite's Early Access release, ARK: Survival Evolved's official release, and the release of Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New GeForce Drivers
Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta Follow-up
Iron Tides Early Access
Get Carried Away in October
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Longsword - Tabletop Tactics Early Access
More on Dying Light DLC Plans
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.