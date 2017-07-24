Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta Follow-up

|
Last week we reported on Ubisoft's plans for open beta testing of a new Ghost War mode for Ghost Recon Wildlands later this summer. We've now received a reply to our request for more details, and have a confirmation that this will be a true open beta, as it will not require ownership of Ghost Recon Wildlands to participate. Here's word on the testing:
