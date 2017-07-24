 
Ghost Recon Wildlands Open Beta Follow-up

[Jul 24, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Last week we reported on Ubisoft's plans for open beta testing of a new Ghost War mode for Ghost Recon Wildlands later this summer. We've now received a reply to our request for more details, and have a confirmation that this will be a true open beta, as it will not require ownership of Ghost Recon Wildlands to participate. Here's word on the testing:

Get ready to return to Bolivia, because Ghost War – the new PvP mode for Ghost Recon Wildlands – is coming in a free update this fall, with a 4v4 team deathmatch open beta on all platforms later this summer. In the new Ghost War mode, teams will fight to get a foothold in the country after the fall of the Santa Blanca Cartel. These teams will choose from a roster of specialized classes, including Scout, Sniper, Tank, and more. Each class will have its own strengths, weaknesses, and dedicated perks, so players will have to consider their combat strategy and pick a team composition that supports their playstyle. They will then take to the battlefield in open-environment maps, ranging from mountains and deserts to jungles and forests. As matches play out in all kinds of weather and at all times of day, players will have to marshal their knowledge of the Wildlands to help them claim victory.

