Iron Tides Early Access

[Jul 24, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam is now offering early access to Iron Tides, an adventure game developer Crash Wave Games calls a "rogue-like Viking simulator." Here's a gameplay trailer to show of what that looks like, and we have a description to fill in more blanks:

In Iron Tides, you are a Chieftain who survives the anger of the gods. The fury of the sea is against you in an experience designed to challenge your mind. With your steadfast crew, engage in quick turn-based battles and take every piece of loot your ship will hold.

Game Features:

  • A World Without End: Explore a hand-crafted ocean full of danger and chance encounters. Choose your battles carefully and stay vigilant.
  • Diverse Battlefields: Keep your wits about you as you fight the various denizens of the Iron Tides across broken ruins, ancient temples, and the decks of warships.
  • Encounters Upon the High Seas: Explore dusty ruins, bribe corrupt enemy garrisons, and haggle with lost merchants. Build your own story through narrative encounters with multiple solutions. Will you take the effort to plunder statues when your warriors only want food?
  • A Place to Call Home: After a successful voyage, return to your stronghold of Norhaven. Purchase newly available wares, recruit new warriors, and plan the next raiding season.
  • No Two Vikings Exactly Alike: Each viking has four abilities drawn from a pool of seven. In addition, each warrior has a unique, procedurally generated upgrade path, allowing for a diverse range of possibilities.
  • Dead Warriors Live Only In Memory: The halls of Valhalla sing with glory as each Viking meets their end. Unfortunately for you and your crew, your lost warriors will not come back and help on the next raid.

