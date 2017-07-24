 
Get Carried Away in October

[Jul 24, 2017, 8:18 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Developer Huge Calf announces Carried Away, a sandbox puzzle game coming to Steam early access in October. The game involves designing ski lifts, jumps, and bridges, and they say it will spend 6-12 months in early access to help smooth things over. The Carried Away website has details and a trailer showing off how this works, and the game's Steam page is already online. Here's more:

The game represents a refreshing icy breeze to the bridge building genre. With a limited budget you will have to construct chairlifts, drag lifts, gondolas, jumps and bridges to help skiers navigate a range of mountain terrain. The game will contain 50 levels and a stage editor so you can share your challenging creations with the Community.

CARRIED AWAY is developed by the three-men indie studio Huge Calf. This is the first title of an enthusiastic team passionate on videogames.

