Get Carried Away in October

The game represents a refreshing icy breeze to the bridge building genre. With a limited budget you will have to construct chairlifts, drag lifts, gondolas, jumps and bridges to help skiers navigate a range of mountain terrain. The game will contain 50 levels and a stage editor so you can share your challenging creations with the Community.



CARRIED AWAY is developed by the three-men indie studio Huge Calf. This is the first title of an enthusiastic team passionate on videogames.