Get Carried Away in October

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Developer Huge Calf announces Carried Away, a sandbox puzzle game coming to Steam early access in October. The game involves designing ski lifts, jumps, and bridges, and they say it will spend 6-12 months in early access to help smooth things over. The Carried Away website has details and a trailer showing off how this works, and the game's Steam page is already online. Here's more:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 25 July 2017, 08:29.
Chatbear Announcements.