 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Longsword - Tabletop Tactics Early Access

[Jul 24, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 9 Comments

Steam now offers early access to Longsword - Tabletop Tactics, a Windows strategy game that recreates the experience of tabletop miniatures games. This includes a hex-based gameboard on a virtual table top, miniatures-style units (no painting required, but they are customizable), virtual action cards, and more. This was recently on Kickstarter, but this was cancelled shortly after launch. The Kickstarter trailer offers a look, and here are the details:

Longsword brings turn-based tabletop tactics to the digital world of PC Gaming. In Longsword, you will collect and build an army comprised of miniature champions, spells, equipment, and structures. You can then customize the appearance of your army and enter it into battle on a hex-based tabletop battlefield!

The heart of Longsword is in its online combat, where you will pit your custom armies against those of foes from around the world. But so too does Longsword provide solo and cooperative adventures to hone your skills, discover the world of Longsword, and to earn unique rewards.

The true potential of Longsword is that it is not just a game, but a framework for tabletop games. The world of tabletop gaming is huge and we want to provide a common ruleset and a common set of tools to bring tabletop gamers from every genre into an online space where they can share their passion.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Longsword - Tabletop Tactics Early Access
More on Dying Light DLC Plans
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Blood Bowl 2 Expansion Preorders Include Beta Access
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.