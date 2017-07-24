Longsword - Tabletop Tactics Early Access

Longsword brings turn-based tabletop tactics to the digital world of PC Gaming. In Longsword, you will collect and build an army comprised of miniature champions, spells, equipment, and structures. You can then customize the appearance of your army and enter it into battle on a hex-based tabletop battlefield!



The heart of Longsword is in its online combat, where you will pit your custom armies against those of foes from around the world. But so too does Longsword provide solo and cooperative adventures to hone your skills, discover the world of Longsword, and to earn unique rewards.



The true potential of Longsword is that it is not just a game, but a framework for tabletop games. The world of tabletop gaming is huge and we want to provide a common ruleset and a common set of tools to bring tabletop gamers from every genre into an online space where they can share their passion.