Longsword - Tabletop Tactics Early Access

Steam now offers early access to Longsword - Tabletop Tactics, a Windows strategy game that recreates the experience of tabletop miniatures games. This includes a hex-based gameboard on a virtual table top, miniatures-style units (no painting required, but they are customizable), virtual action cards, and more. This was recently on Kickstarter, but this was cancelled shortly after launch. The Kickstarter trailer offers a look, and here are the details:
