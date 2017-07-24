 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

More on Dying Light DLC Plans

[Jul 24, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - 7 Comments

This trailer has more on Techland's recent announcement of plans for another year's worth of free DLC for Dying Light, showing the zombie game remains as undead as ever. Word is:

With over 500,000 players still enjoying Dying Light every week, we're excited to update you on our upcoming plans for the game.

Let the game's producer, Tymon Smektala, give you lowdown on the 10 free pieces of DLC we'll be bringing to Dying Light over the next 12 months.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Longsword - Tabletop Tactics Early Access
More on Dying Light DLC Plans
U.K. Sales Charts
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Interviews
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Blood Bowl 2 Expansion Preorders Include Beta Access
Steam Top 10
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Sunday Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.