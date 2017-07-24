 
U.K. Sales Charts

[Jul 24, 2017, 09:46 am ET] - Post a Comment

This post from GfK Chart-Track summarizes all the activity on their charts tracking videogame sales in the U.K. This chart lists the 40 bestsellers across all platforms for the week ending July 22nd, showing the Switch-exclusive Splatoon 2 make a strong debut in the number two spot. On the PC top 30 chart for the same period, The Sims 4 retains it's customary position in the top spot in a top 30 comprising 20% Sims titles. Here's the PC top 10:

LW TW Title Developer Label Publisher
1 - 1 THE SIMS 4 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
4 ˄ 2 FOOTBALL MANAGER 2017 SPORTS INTERACTIVE SEGA SEGA
2 ˅ 3 OVERWATCH BLIZZARD ENTERTAINMENT BLIZZARD ACTIVISION BLIZZARD
5 ˄ 4 FARMING SIMULATOR 17 GIANTS SOFTWARE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
7 ˄ 5 THE SIMS 4: CITY LIVING THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
26 ˄ 6 PLANET COASTER FRONTIER DEVELOPMENTS SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING SOLD OUT SALES & MARKETING
9 ˄ 7 GRAND THEFT AUTO V ROCKSTAR NORTH ROCKSTAR TAKE 2
19 ˄ 8 MINECRAFT STORY MODE - COMPLETE ADV. TELLTALE GAMES TELLTALE GAMES TELLTALE GAMES
15 ˄ 9 THE SIMS 4 BUNDLE PACK 9 THE SIMS STUDIO EA GAMES ELECTRONIC ARTS
11 ˄ 10 THE ELDER SCROLLS V: SKYRIM - LEGENDARY ZENIMAX ONLINE BETHESDA SOFTWORKS BETHESDA SOFTWORKS

