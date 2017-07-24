|
This post from GfK Chart-Track summarizes all the activity on their charts tracking videogame sales in the U.K. This chart lists the 40 bestsellers across all platforms for the week ending July 22nd, showing the Switch-exclusive Splatoon 2 make a strong debut in the number two spot. On the PC top 30 chart for the same period, The Sims 4 retains it's customary position in the top spot in a top 30 comprising 20% Sims titles. Here's the PC top 10:
