Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Westworld Season 2: Comic-Con Trailer (HBO). I was so into the first season that I was ready for a break by the time it was done, and didn't see the plan to start season two until 2018 as a problem. But I'm past that, and would be perfectly happy for it to return now, and this trailer just exaggerates that feeling all the more.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 24 July 2017, 18:42.
Chatbear Announcements.