Blood Bowl 2 Expansion Preorders Include Beta Access

[Jul 23, 2017, 12:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam is now offering pre-purchases of the official expansion for Blood Bowl 2, an add-on which seems to be creatively titled Official Expansion. It seems safe to say this will officially expand the fantasy-inspired tackle football game when it's released in September for Windows and macOS. Pre-purchasing involves risks, so they incentivize your advance commitment with a 10% discount and guaranteed entry into the add-on's upcoming beta test. Here's word on what to expect:

The Blood Bowl®2: Official Expansion features 8 new races: Halflings, Ogres, Goblins, Vampires, Amazon, Elven Union, Underworld Denizens, as well as a new race to the Blood Bowl world, the Kislev Circus and their ferocious Tame Bears! These races bring with them their unique Star Players and a new Khemri stadium, located at the base of their imposing pyramids.

Experience new game modes such as the new solo Eternal League, or the new Challenge mode. For the first time in the history of Blood Bowl, spice up your matches with teams made up from a combination of different races, or go wild and lead a team of All-Star Players!

A wealth of new features and options for multiplayer will expand the possibilities offered to communicate with other players, create, set up and customize your online leagues and competitions.

