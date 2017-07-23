Blood Bowl 2 Expansion Preorders Include Beta Access

|
Steam is now offering pre-purchases of the official expansion for Blood Bowl 2, an add-on which seems to be creatively titled Official Expansion. It seems safe to say this will officially expand the fantasy-inspired tackle football game when it's released in September for Windows and macOS. Pre-purchasing involves risks, so they incentivize your advance commitment with a 10% discount and guaranteed entry into the add-on's upcoming beta test. Here's word on what to expect:
