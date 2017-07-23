 
Steam Top 10

[Jul 23, 2017, 12:53 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Here's the new report on last week's bestselling titles on Steam. Remember, this is for entertainment purposes only, please, no wagering:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator
  3. Dark and Light
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  6. DOOM
  7. PGL 2017 Krakow CS:GO Major Championship Mega Bundle
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  10. Kingdoms and Castles

